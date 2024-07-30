Namibia: Lister Clarifies Stance On Journalists Voting

Veteran journalist Gwen Lister says she is not advocating against journalists voting in elections but merely pointing out that some are purists.

This comes after The Namibian reported that Lister at a media engagement in Windhoek on Friday questioned whether journalists should vote, considering the need to maintain neutrality and objectivity.

She said some purists in the industry feel they should not vote.

"While advising journalists against disclosing political preferences, I merely pointed out that there are some purists in our craft who feel their required independence prohibits them from voting," she said on social media.

She says the issue was raised "merely as a point to ponder".

Lister cited the Press Council of South Africa's guidelines for the 2019 elections while addressing editors and journalists during the introduction of the 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections media monitoring project.

The project is spearheaded by the Editors Forum of Namibia.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Media Professionals Union (Nampu) says voting is a basic democratic right, and journalists should be able to vote freely.

Nampu executive member Ester Mbathera on Monday said when journalists participate in elections, they have a stake in the outcomes that shape society, but this does not mean they can't report objectively.

"Journalists can vote privately without letting their political preferences affect their work. Just like judges, police officers and other public servants, journalists can maintain their professional integrity while exercising their right to vote," she said.

The unionist believes that journalists should find a balance between their personal rights and professional responsibilities.

"Media organisations can help by setting clear guidelines and encouraging journalists to keep their political activities private. It is important to focus on maintaining public trust through rigorous standards of impartial reporting," she added