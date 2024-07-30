Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Consolidate Lead

Tadious Manyepo at Mandava Stadium

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3)3

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

FC PLATINUM ring-fenced their post at the summit of the standings with an assured victory against Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava yesterday.

Limping from a shuttering 2-0 defeat at Chicken Inn during midweek that left them only two points ahead of second-placed Simba Bhora, the former champions needed to respond. And they showed they wanted it, not less, after losing their goalkeeper David Bizabani in the opening minute through injury.

They detected the tempo of the game in the opening quarter an hour and 16 minutes into the game, they took the lead.

Midfielder Devine Mhindirira, impressive all afternoon picked a loose ball in the middle, sliced through the left flank, and squared Panashe Mutimbanyoka who made no mistake in picking his spot.

Herentals, who were never going to let this one go without a fight, would draw level just five minutes later.

Goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya, making his debut for the Students since switching from GreenFuel dispatched a pin-point ball that fell on fellow newcomer Grey Kufandada who squeezed the ball past FC Platinum substitute 'keeper Wallace Magalane.

The game evened up but turned physical and some FC Platinum hooligans seated behind Madeya's goal invaded the pitch and took away his sweat towel. Members of the police had to confront the crowd to retrieve the towel but not before a police detail was dragged by the rowdy fans.

It was as tense outside as it was inside the field of play.

With temperatures rising, FC Platinum won a free-kick on the left, somewhat questionably and Jarrison Selemani drove a high ball that found a loitering Rainsome Pavari who had all the time, unattended, to head the ball home five minutes before the break.

With Herentals throwing their men upfront in search of an equaliser, FC Platinum clipped a quick counter with Davison Marowa beautifully switching play and Selemani arrowing home deep in time added on in the first half.

FC Platinum just had to close shop in the second half and they did exactly that.

Herentals were all over their hosts in the second period and fashioned out a good number of chances with Tino Benza, straight from the airport having arrived from the UK yesterday, in the thick of things. He could have assisted three goals but Milton Chimedza, Blessing Majarira, and Godfrey Mukambi couldn't quite connect from close range.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was happy with the result.

"Yeah, we have to grind results at times," Mapeza said. "The match was very physical."

His opposite number Paul Benza was disappointed with the result.

"We have picked some positives but I am not happy with the mistakes we committed which led to the goals," said Benza.

"We will go back to the drawing board and try to plan on how we come back into it."

Teams

FC Platinum: David Bizabani (Wallace Magalane 3min) Bothwell Nzori, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Rainsome Pavari, Hagiazo Magaya (Shephered Mhlanga 85min), Devine Mhindirira, Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Misheck Ngwenya 57min), Davison Marowa (Oscar Bhebhe 85min), Jarrison Selemani, Wilfred Muvirimi (Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya 85min)

Herentals: Nedrick Madeya, William Kapumha (Godfrey Mukambi 65min), Melvin Mukiwa (Zibusiso Ruguchu 46min), Blessing Kagudu, Joseph Chitavira (Eric Dombo 65min), Blessing Phiri, Brighton Majarira, Tinotenda Benza, John Zhuwawo (Milton Chimedza 12min), Innocent Benza (Blessing Majarira 46min), Grey Kufandada