Zimbabwe: Ireland Beat Zim in One-Off Test

Andy McBrine starred with both bat and ball as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in a one-off Test in Belfast yesterday.

This was after recovering from a dramatic top-order collapse that temporarily handed the impetus to Zimbabwe as the duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava five quick wickets to leave the hosts reeling before the rains came to their rescue during day three of the Test.

Set just 158 to win in the shadow of Stormont Castle, Ireland had slumped to 33-5 at the close of play.

Chevrons' left-arm quick Ngarava did the bulk of the damage in a sensational burst of 4-12 in four overs.

But in the first Test to be played in Northern Ireland, the home side lost just one more wicket during yesterday's proceedings.

Lorcan Tucker (56) and Andy McBrine, who completed a fine all-round match to be 55 not out, turned the tide after coming together when Ireland had collapsed to 21-5.

The pair added 96 for the sixth wicket before Tucker chopped on from Blessing Muzarabani with Ireland still 41 runs short of victory. Mark Adair, however, who was born in nearby Hollywood, settled quickly making 24 not out and hitting the winning boundary as Ireland finished on 158-6 to triumph with more than a day to spare.

Off-spinner McBrine was named Player-of-the-Match after the 31-year-old took a combined seven wickets for 75 across Zimbabwe's two innings.

"McBrine is the guy you want to put in your cricket bag and take everywhere. Exceptionally skilful and he deserved the award today," said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.

Victory gave Ireland, who lost their opening seven tests, a first home win in the format and back-to-back successes after they beat Afghanistan for their Test first win in March.

"We did believe last night," said Balbirnie.

"We had our two best batters out (there). That partnership was special. It was fitting for Mark, hometown boy, to get us over the line."

Stormont became the second test venue in Ireland after Malahide and the 123rd in the history of Test cricket.

"Probably didn't think growing up that there'd be a test here," said McBrine, who comes from the Northern Ireland village of Donemana.

"We tried to be as positive as we can."

McBrine said he had been "working hard behind the scenes" on his bowling before paying tribute to Ireland's quicks.

"It was not an easy wicket to bowl on but the way they rotated allowed me to take wickets as well." Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine was left thinking of what might have been had they been able to continue on Saturday night when Ireland were on the ropes at 33-5.

"We'd have liked five, six more overs last night," he said. "Our games against have Ireland have always been competitive."

Brief Scores

ZIMBABWE: 210 (P Masvaure 74, J Gumbie 49; A McBrine 3-37, B McCarthy 3-42) and 197 (D Myers 57, S Williams 40; A McBrine 4-38)

IRELAND: 250 (PJ Moor 79; T Chivanga 3-39, B Muzarabani 3-53) and 158-6 (L Tucker 56, A McBrine 55 no; R Ngarava 4-53). -- Supersport.