Zimbabwe: Telone Frustrate Highlanders

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

TelOne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

For the entire 90 minutes, Highlanders failed to break down the visitors' tight defence during a forgettable afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Highlanders were unable to muster a shot on target during a lacklustre first 45 minutes with the attacking trio of Never Rauzhi, Nqobile Ndlovu, and Lynoth Chikuhwa failing to have an influence.

Bosso were the better side in the second half and had it not been a brilliant individual performance from TelOne goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, the hosts could have won the game but that was not to be.

This turned out to be a day the football gods chose to turn away from Highlanders.

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu said he had played most of his cards on the day but it all came to naught.

"I think these are points we regret dropping. These are games where we see after we draw, the opponents go on and celebrate. These are the points that could have possibly given us an advantage. A bit concerned with how we started the first half. It made our game difficult. If we could have scored early, the game could have opened up.

"Their tactic was to play with the block. We had to change our formation two, three times and when we came back in the second half we managed to create several chances that we thought we could have scored," said Kaindu.

TelOne coach Herbert Maruwa felt his game plan on the day worked perfectly.

"It was a good show, the boys managed the game very well, especially the goalkeeper, and our game plan worked. We wanted to make sure we frustrate them.

"We knew they would score around 15 to 30 minutes, that's when they usually score, so we managed to contain them there and we wanted to hit them on the break. We could have got one but I'm happy with the point. We defended well, the boys maintained our lines, we wanted to defend with three lines and it worked for us. We are happy with the progress of the team," said Maruwa.

The visitors threatened first after 10 minutes through Washington Navaya who capitalised on a Bosso defensive mix-up but shot over the bar.

Chikuhwa found himself in a good position inside the box but failed to anticipate a pass from Marvelous Chigumira and the chance went to waste.

In the 19th minute, Bosso got a free kick in a promising position after Mackinnon Mushore was brought down near the box. Their set-piece specialist Andrew Mbeba crashed his effort against the wall.

TelOne were to get a glorious chance inside the box but failed to capitalise as Blessing Sahondo missed the ball unmarked inside the box for Bosso goal-minder Reward Muza to collect easily.

Bosso would get their first real chance of the game three minutes into the second half from Mushore who unleashed a long-range shot that was tipped over by Mverechena, who had a brilliant day in the office.

In the 54th minute, Rauzhi got a glorious chance for Bosso inside the box, charging down, he was intercepted by Mverechena.

At the hour mark, Nqobile Ndlovu's header forced yet another brilliant reflex save from Mverechena, and the two rebounds went to waste.

In the 69th minute, Mverechena was brought back into action as he denied Ndlovu again. He punched to safety Ndlovu's low turn and shoot effort from inside the box.

Towards the end of the 90 minutes, the Wifi Boys' shot stopper once again made another good save to punch away Godfrey Makaruse's long-range effort.

The frustrated Bosso faithful would leave the stadium before the full-time whistle cursing.

Teams:

Highlanders: Reward Muza (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Brighton Ncube, 63mins), McKinnon Mushore, Marvin Sibanda (Honest Mhlanga, 63 mins) Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba (Mvelo Khoza, 80 mins), Peter Muduhwa, Nqobile Ndlovu, Never Rauzhi, Melikhaya Ncube (Brian Ndlovu, 85mins)

TelOne: Criss Mverechena(gk), Trust Nyabinde, Blessing Sahondo (Fradick Muza, 56 mins), Eriya Mafirenyika, Allan Chapinduka, Leo Hofisi, Admire Dzumbunu, Xolisani Moyo, Washington Navaya (Aubrey Nyandoro, 78 mins), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Frankson Bushiri, 78 mins), Tafadzwa Sibanda (Marlvin Kwinjo, 78 mins).