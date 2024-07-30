Zimbabwe: Public Service Hosts Namibian Counterparts

The Public Service Commission is today hosting a delegation from the Namibian Public Service Commission, which is in the country to undertake a bench-making visit to learn, share and compare notes on public service delivery.

The benchmarking visit is scheduled to take place from today to Wednesday at the PSC Head Office.

In a statement yesterday, the PSC said the visit provides a platform for the two countries to share notes.

"Among areas of focus will be deliberations on organisational structures, administrative efficiencies, the role of public service administration in the pursuit of national agenda, as well as human capital development strategies. The visit is expected to culminate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding," the statement said.

The visit is also expected to have several benefits, including improved public service delivery, enhanced collaboration and capacity building, and strengthened partnership between the two countries.

Another seven-member delegation led by Namibian Attorney General Mr Festus Mbandeka was last week in the country to consolidate relations between the two nations.