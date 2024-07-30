Zimbabwe: Brilliant Billiat Strikes Again

Sports Reporter

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Khama Billiat was again brilliant when Yadah edged 10-man Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 in a Castle Premier League match yesterday at Heart.

Billiat cancelled Chiefs' opener by Sibanda's before Rusike sealed victory for Yadah in added time.

Billiat's goal saw him taking his goal-scoring tally to nine goals, tied at the top with CAPS United's William Manondo.

Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive said he was happy with how Billiat and Rusike lead the team from the front labelling them super ordinary players for his side.

"These guys are not ordinary players. They are crucial for the team. They give us other dimensions and raise our standards of professionalism as a unit.

"As a coach, I am giving him (Billiat the target to be the top goal scorer come end of the season. And I think he can get to 20 goals.

"Next, we are playing Simba Bhora and they are difficult to play against at home so it's a trick tie," he said.

Both teams could not find the back of the net in the first half despite numerous chances falling their way.

Nadolo's quick exchange of passes with Billiat who gave a deft touch to Rusike who blasted his attempt over the bar in the sixth minute was the game's first clear chance.

That was before Chitauro's shot went inches wide after being set by Billiat from a free kick eight minutes late.

Makopa was next to miss for Yadah blasting his shot over the bar in the 30th minute.

Bulawayo Chiefs responded purposefully in the 34th minute after Shoko found himself with the goalkeeper to beat but his effort went inches wide before Sibanda blasted his shot wide nine minutes later.

Rusike and Billiat took successive turns to blast their chances off target in the 45th minute despite finding themselves in promising positions. In the second half, Yadah continued piling pressure on the visitors but Bulawayo Chiefs then responded with a clinical header by Sibanda from a floating free kick to thrust the visitors ahead.

Chiefs were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute after Masaza received his second yellow card.

It did not take long before Billiat found the back of the net in the 64th minute only to be ruled out by an offside call.

But a determined Billiat found the back of the net a minute later.

Second-half substitution Chipangura and Rusike were denied in quick succession by the Chiefs goalkeeper in the 75th minute before the duo connected in the fourth minute of added time to seal maximum points for Yadah.

Despite losing all three points, Bulawayo chiefs coach, Thulani Sibanda, was left a proud man.

"I am very proud of the youngsters that came in and played good football. Everybody who was here witnessed it. We have a good team," he said.