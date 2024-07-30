Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds, Ngezi Share Spoils

Ray Bande in Mutare

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

The Castle Lager Premiership title-chasing duo of Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum have gone for three matches without being able to score a single goal after both teams played a goalless draw at Sakubva Stadium yesterday.

Even though they managed to create clear-cut scoring opportunities, Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum lacked the cutting edge in front of the goal.

The match was yet another living testimony of the sheer lack of yesteryear free-scoring forwards. Apart from the lack of goals, those who chose to remain at home did not miss anything during the drab encounter.

Ngezi Platinum coach Takesure Chiragwi said they live to fight another day.

"We started on a 1-4-3-2-1, and when we saw that they were sitting back, we reverted to 1-3-5-2. This helped us to gain control of the match, but unfortunately, we could not score.

Perhaps the impartiality of referee Jimmy Makwanda together with his impressive assistants Evans Chabatabere and Ernest Makumbira, which was duly acknowledged by Chiragwi, was the major highlight on the field of play.

Chiragwi said: "One thing that I was impressed about was how the referees handled this match. It was professional and we need to thank them for that."

His opposite number, Jairos Tapera remains upbeat that his team will turn the corner.

"This is part of the game of football. Yes, we have not been scoring or winning our matches recently, but I do not doubt that we will find our touch soon." Tapera believes the good defending by his team is a positive development that they should build on.

"The good thing is that we have been able to defend well as a team, and that is why we have not been losing matches. This is one positive area that we need to acknowledge and build from. I do not doubt that we will soon start collecting maximum points," said Tapera.

Manica Diamonds have gone for FIVE matches without scoring a single goal, yet before the goal drought, the Gem Boys had scored at least a goal in 11 successive matches.

More importantly, Manica Diamonds have not won in their last EIGHT rounds of league matches. Not even Manica Diamonds' recent acquisition of former Bikita Minerals forward Evans Katema and GreenFuel attacking midfielder Anelka Chiwandire has added that much-needed precision.

No wonder some frustrated fans in Mutare vented their anger on Tapera after the final whistle yesterday by hurling insults at the former Warriors caretaker coach.