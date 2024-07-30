Zimbabwe: War Vets Minister Pays Tribute to Mphambela

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga yesterday visited the Mphambela family at their Harare home to convey her condolences following the death of Mr Clive Mphambela (51), Permanent Secretary in her ministry.

He succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident in Chivhu last week.

Mr Mphambela will be buried today at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

In her address, Minister Mavhunga described Mr Mphambela as a dedicated and tireless individual who made significant contributions to the structuring and development of the ministry.

"Clive joined the ministry in October 2023, when he was appointed as the Permanent Secretary and together we developed the structure of the ministry, its strategic plan and annual plan.

"We were also planning to conduct a mop-up vetting exercise for veterans of the liberation struggle, specifically targeting the categories of war collaborators and non-combatant cadres," she said.

Minister Mavhunga said Mr Mphambela had left an immense void that would be difficult to fill.

"He was supposed to join our veterans in a project to document key battles fought in Mashonaland East.

"Two detachments of comrades came together and proposed that we start recording some of the important battles they fought in Mashonaland East, so his participation was going to be vital," she added.

His eldest son, Nkosana Leroy Mphambela, said his father would be buried today in Harare.

"My dad was someone who deeply cared about his family," said Nkosana. He worked incredibly hard to provide us with what we needed in life and showed us the right path to take."

As the eldest in his family, Nkosana said his father assisted everyone and many relatives relied on him for support.

"In fact, our home was often filled with relatives because my father wanted everyone to reach their full potential. He will be deeply missed as the pillar of our family, and his work colleagues will also remember him as a dependable and loving person," he added.

His cousin, Mr Robert Mahuni, also described Mr Mphambela as an exceptionally responsible and dutiful young man whom everyone looked up to.

"When his father passed away, he had only just begun his working life, but he selflessly assumed the responsibility of providing for his family.

"He worked tirelessly to educate his younger siblings and support his mother, becoming the primary breadwinner," he said.

Mphambela is survived by wife Rufaro Loveness Mphambela and three children -- Nkosana Leroy (25), Nicole (24) and Thando (7).

Mourners are gathered at 325 Platinum Street, Westgate.

Before becoming Permanent Secretary, Mr Mphambela was communications director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

And in a statement yesterday, the Ministry said: "The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube, Deputy Minister Honourable David Mnangagwa and the entire ministry staff are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr Clive Mphambela, a former chief director in the communications and advocacy department.

"As we cherish memories of our time working together, our hearts go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time."