Zimbabwe: Police Account for 3 Wanted Robbers

Herald Reporter

POLICE have accounted for three of a five-man gang of Harare armed robbers, arresting two with a third killed in a shoot-out with detectives in Chinamhora over the weekend.

Raymond Mugabe (39), who had a large arsenal at his home, died of injuries he sustained in the shoot-out, while Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) surrendered.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three were allegedly involved in a series of robberies between May 31 and Tuesday last week in Harare.

Mugabe died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after the shoot-out in Domboshava.

On Friday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare, arrested Kenneth Chiputura at his residence in Domboshava. The arrest led to the recovery of a bullet proof vest and 40 Chinese Yuan.

Comm Nyathi said investigations by the detectives led to the arrest of Munyapa on Saturday, who was found in possession of a CZ 75 9-01 pistol, a Retay air gun and an empty bottle of champagne.

"Raymond Mugabe, who was implicated in the robberies, was shot by detectives during a shoot-out as the suspect exchanged gunshots with detectives while hiding in a house at Dzorwa Village, Chinamhora, Domboshava."

He said the three were linked to two armed robberies, including the one on May 31, at a house along Ruwanga Road, Mandara, Harare, where US$15 000 cash, four firearms and jewellery were stolen and another robbery on Tuesday last week along Duiker Street, Mandara, Harare where US$1 000 cash and valuables worth US $1 000 were stolen.

Commissioner Nyathi said investigations were in progress to arrest the outstanding suspects only identified as Blessing and Mavhunga as well as recover stolen property and identify additional cases linked to the suspects.

He said the police commends the public for providing positive information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Commissioner Nyathi appealed to anyone with information on criminal movements to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.