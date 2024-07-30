Ethiopia: South Korea Reinforcing Diplomatic Ties With Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA — In a move to reinforce the enduring partnership between Korea and Ethiopia,South Korea's Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Kang Jung-ai, is expected to officially visit Ethiopia for three days as of August 5th.

Minister Kang is scheduled to meet with senior Ethiopian officials responsible for veterans' affairs to strengthen the mutual commitment to veterans' welfare and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Korea Inter national Spokesperson Seongwon Lee said.

During the visit, the Minister will pay respects at the Ethiopian Korean War Monument and Trinity Church, where Emperor Haile Selassie rests, to honor the historical bonds between Ethiopia and Korea.

The Minister will host a special luncheon for Korean War veterans and their families in Addis Ababa, where she will present scholarships and honorary funds. The luncheon will also feature a performance by the Kagnew Choir, descendants of the Kagnew Battalion who fought bravely in the Korean War.

According to Lee, Minister Kang is also going to visit the MCM Korea Hospital which was established with support from Korea and provides medical care to Ethiopian veterans, offering comprehensive medical check-ups and treatments tailored to their needs, he said.

During her visit, Minister Kang will explore the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College to encourage descendants of Korean War veterans currently undergoing training. This institution, established in collaboration between LG Electronics and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), offers tuition-free training in Electrical Engineering and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to Ethiopian youth, particularly descendants of Korean War veterans, according to Seongwon Lee.

This visit follows the recent Korea-Africa Summit 2024, where the two parties agreed to bolster bilateral relations. Minister Kang's visit not only commemorates the sacrifices made during the Korean War but also reinforces the enduring partnership between Korea and Ethiopia, it was learned.