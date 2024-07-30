Ethiopia: The Need to Intensify Environmental Actions Against Future Landslide Disaster

opinion

The recent disastrous landslide in Gofa Zone of South Ethiopia State has claimed the lives of more than 250 local residents. For a country that has been contending serious climate change related disasters especially drought and flood, landslide has come as another shocking incident that needs due considerations for precaution in the future.

Even though the disaster seemed to be a new phenomenon, such disaster is common in various parts of the world including our country. However, it is believed that they are given less attention that they deserve and this is part of the reason for the shocking level of catastrophe they cause as in the case in that of Gofa here in Ethiopia.

There are a number of natural factors that can cause landslide as a natural disaster. But climate change will undoubtedly take much of the blame. Even though other factors that touch the natural terrain of the earth can also contribute to climate change Long term climate changes can have significant impact on slope stability. This means both drought and heavy rainfall or flooding are likely to be held accountable to many disasters including landslides in the long run.

Extreme weather condition in East and Horn of Africa has been a long time challenge that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed huge sum of property. In recent years and months too, drought has also caused a lot of loss of life and destruction of property in countries especially Somalia and Ethiopia. As the weather shifted to the other extreme, catastrophic level of flooding has also caused loss of life and destruction of property.

"Eastern Africa is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate variability and change. The region has experienced several climate-related challenges. And as you have also noticed in recent years the region has witnessed a very high frequency of extreme events including the prolonged droughts that we have seen from 2020 up to 2022 on one side and the intense flooding on the other side that we are currently experiencing. So these events have caused widespread destruction and displacement of communities and also the loss of lives. And as we also know like the other parts, our region is also experiencing an increase in temperature" says Hussein Seid (PhD) Climate Modeling Expert with IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC).

The recently deadly land slide is another sort of natural disaster that surprised the nation and even the world. Considering the likelihood of such disasters in the future it is mandatory to examine the matter and take precaution for future possible incidents.

According to Hussein, the natural topography of the region varies greatly and adds vulnerability to disasters like flooding. "Geographically, East Africa has a unique picture. It is just one of the regions with this is a complex kind of job. Geographical features have very high land areas. It has very low land areas. It has also coastal regions and plateaus. So this led to a variation of rainfall complications in the other locations but looking at how the effects of these extremes, one of the reasons that we are seeing this is because of the limited capacity. Many countries in the region have limited resources and also they have limited institutional capacity and infrastructure"

Therefore it is easy to guess that the drought that reigned at catastrophic level in the region and the nearby areas can be thought of as having its foot print in the recent land slide. An overall decrease in precipitation results in a lowering of the water table as well as decrease in the weight of the soil mass decreased solution of materials and less intense freeze-thaw activity.

Erosion by intermittent running water, streams, waves and wind can remove the lateral slope support of hill sides which can increase the potential of the hill or the land underneath to slide. Furthermore, weathering which is a natural process of rock deterioration produces weak and vulnerable materials that add the likelihood of landslides to occur.

Therefore just as the prediction of climate change and related impact is made, it is also important to include such new or rare trend of calamities. As various sources indicate there is no doubt that landslide are partly or in most cases outcomes of climate change or mistakes in environmental protection activities or even large scale infrastructure development activities, as well as the settlement of people in vulnerable areas.

However, the landslide incident in Gofa or some parts of the country are also a wakeup call to the government and other stakeholders to make all the necessary precaution in the diverse sectors of development activities as these incidents result from not only climate related changes but also unscrupulous development activities. Indeed development is a vital activity for the existence of the society. Yet, such incidents remind people and the government that ongoing activities need also to take in to consideration side effects of applying development without necessary care for environmental and social impact.

Ethiopia has been streamlining efforts to improve its forest coverage and protection of natural resources through massive afforestation programs in the last couples of years. Through the green legacy initiative the country has been able to transplant more than 25 billion seedlings in various corners of the country.

Furthermore, the government has been working strenuously in raising the country's infrastructure network especially roads that cut through the varying and expansive terrain of the nation and connect all the corners that are far away from each other.

Along with the increasing existence of human settlement in the areas the possibility of landslides needs due attention as the various human activities are likely to happen as the subsequent activities of the settlements. The afforestation, infrastructure development as well as other works like farming, mining and industry ... etc.

Literature in the field indicate that changes in slope result from terracing agriculture, cut and fill construction for highways, buildings, railways and mining quarries. All these human intervention are necessary for human life that at the same time need due caution. Hence the government and stakeholders need to apply research and experience from the world in preempting the disastrous level of the occurrence of landslides just like other natural catastrophe.

The country is building a rapidly growing economy that to a large extent depends on harnessing its natural resources like agriculture, irrigation, hydroelectric power, mining, and various types of infrastructure construction activities, among others. As mentioned above landslides all rounded impact as they can affect forests, the environment, drinking water, infrastructure, among others. As a result the country cannot afford to take it easily as it nullifies years of efforts overnight.

Even though it would be unrealistic to fully avoid the possibility of this globally common scenario, it is possible to make all the necessary precaution and mitigating measures to avoid human and environmental crisis.