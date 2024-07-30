Ethiopia's Economic Renaissance - Embracing Market-Based Reforms for Sustainable Growth

opinion

Ethiopia stands at a pivotal juncture in its economic evolution as the government embarks on a transformative path towards market-based reforms aimed at revitalizing the nation's economic landscape. The recent announcement of a shift to a market-based foreign exchange system marks a significant departure from traditional fixed exchange rate policies, underlining a strategic commitment to fostering economic prosperity and attracting foreign investment.

The federal government has disclosed its plans to transition the nation's foreign exchange rate mechanism to a market-driven system, a notable departure from the established fixed exchange rate strategy. This change was announced through a recent 'Macroeconomic Reform Program Policy' statement from the Prime Minister's Office

The adoption of a market-driven exchange rate system is essential for addressing foreign exchange shortages, removing barriers to private sector investment and expansion, and bringing the prices of imported and exported goods and services in line with market realities. The Prime Minister emphasized that, this strategy also tackles imbalances in the balance of payments and offers a range of additional advantages.

The statement also discussed other policy adjustments, such as the implementation of an interest-based monetary framework, significant fiscal policy changes, and reforms in government debt management. The statement underlined that the economic reform program, backed by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other key development partners, is expected to yield significant benefits and improvements for the economy.

National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has also announced a relaxation of restrictions on its foreign exchange system. The Bank unveiled a set of foreign exchange reforms described as "major new policy adjustments." The primary change involves transitioning to a market-oriented exchange system, as stated by the NBE. The NBE outlined that banks are now green lighted to engage in buying and selling foreign currencies with their clients and amongst themselves at freely agreed upon rates, with limited interventions by the NBE to stabilize the market initially and in cases of disorderly market conditions.

This move indicates that the Ethiopian government has embarked on a transformative path towards market-driven economic reforms, signaling a departure from traditional fixed exchange rate policies. Led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) visionary leadership, these reforms are designed to rejuvenate the country's economic environment, attract foreign investments, and promote sustainable growth.

The NBE indicated that, this reform is part of a broader package of economic measures aimed at addressing macroeconomic challenges and stimulating private sector activity. The National Bank noted that the previous system, while intended to maintain stability, had led to the emergence of a parallel market and contributed to high inflation.

Basic elements of the reform include the elimination of surrender requirements to the NBE, the removal of import restrictions on certain product categories, and improved retention rules for exporters. The NBE also announced the introduction of non-bank foreign exchange bureaus and the simplification of rules governing foreign currency accounts.

To mitigate potential negative impacts, the government plans to implement temporary subsidies on essential imports such as fuel, fertilizers, medicine, and edible oil. The NBE also indicated that, additional measures that include financial support for civil servants and an expansion of the Productive Safety Net Program to address inflation impacts.

The National Bank projects that these changes could lead to improvements in various economic indicators over the next four years, including economic growth, inflation reduction, and increases in exports and foreign direct investment. However, the NBE noted that these projections are based on the successful implementation of the policy package.

Following the government's decision, the American Embassy in Addis Ababa commented that, market-based foreign exchange system is a difficult but necessary step for Ethiopia to address macroeconomic distortions. The Embassy further urged that, they encourage the government to work with development partners to implement these reforms.

While encouraging the government to work with development partners to implement these reforms the Embassy also indicated that, this decision will support the Ethiopian people and progress towards a more free and robust economy.

Approached by Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), a renewed Public policy and economics expert Konstantinos Berhetesfa (PhD) stated that, this policy is crucial for Ethiopia. Mentioning that such policy touted to yield significant economic benefits for Ethiopia, he said that such policy is applicable in both developed nations and neighboring African countries like in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

As an expert in economics, it is clear that these initiatives harbor significant potential to unleash new opportunities and instigate positive transformations across various sectors of the economy. According to the NBE, banks now have freedom to trade foreign currencies with their clients and among themselves at mutually agreed rates.

According to him, the initiation of trade could attract a wave of investors to the country, bolstering ties with the capital market and foreign banks and enhancing the nation's investment prospects.

Highlighting the amendment's pivotal role in curbing the black market, he emphasizes the need for the government to combat illicit activities, notably smuggling of money and currencies out of the country. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of fostering peace and stability to attract a wider array of investors, positing that such improvements would greatly benefit the Ethiopian economy.

One of the key advantages of the market-based exchange regime is its ability to encourage domestic production of imported goods, thus reducing dependency on foreign imports, he added. This strategic move, not only boosts local industries, but also modernizes Ethiopia's economy, making it more resilient and self-sufficient. By creating conducive environment for businesses to thrive, the reforms are set to empower industries, create employment opportunities, and stimulate economic diversification.

Mola Alemayehu (PhD), a researcher at the Ethiopian Economic Association, for his part articulated his belief that the reform will chiefly streamline and enhance foreign trade, encouraging foreign trade investors and drawing in a substantial number of foreign investors to the nation.

Considering the macroeconomic implications, it becomes imperative to scrutinize the country's economic framework. While successful examples exist among countries that have shifted to market-oriented foreign exchange systems, caution is advised. Accordingly, a meticulous evaluation of Ethiopia's economic structure is warranted to avert adverse impacts.

As to him, the reform is anticipated to enhance foreign trade competitiveness, bolstering exports and refining capacity with dual benefits. Firstly, exporters stand to gain increased profits through exporting products at domestic prices to foreign markets. Secondly, a streamlined business environment is envisaged through improved access to the Dollar. The amendment is crafted to mitigate the current deficit by streamlining export trading.

The shift towards a market-based exchange system is expected to have a profound impact on attracting foreign investors and increasing foreign direct investment. By aligning Ethiopia's business environment with global standards, the reforms enhance the country's competitiveness and appeal to international stakeholders. This influx of foreign capital not only injects fresh impetus into the economy, but also, fosters innovation, knowledge transfer, and technological advancements propelling the nation towards sustainable growth and development.

Coupled with enhancing exports, the reform is projected to combat illicit trade, offering a regulated market environment that diminishes incentives for illegal activities. Proper governmental oversight could effectively manage expenditures, income, products, and capital to curb unlawful practices and steer policy decisions in the desired direction.

Mola emphasized the necessity of identifying the root causes of inflation to prevent exacerbation of living costs. An effective strategy entails government-led interventions in Dollar supply and subsidy mechanisms, along with periodic evaluations and adaptations to mitigate inflation's adverse effects.

In addition to the exchange rate reforms, Ethiopia's macroeconomic transformation encompasses a holistic approach, including interest-based monetary policies, fiscal policy adjustments, and debt management reforms. According to the experts, these interconnected measures are designed to stabilize the macro economy, ensure low and stable inflation, and improve budget management efficiency. By enhancing fiscal discipline, increasing government revenue, and implementing structural reforms, the country is poised to create conducive environment for sustainable economic growth and development.

The collaboration with international financial institutions and creditors, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, opens up new avenues for development financing and debt restructuring. These partnerships, not only provide access to vital funding for key projects, but also demonstrate Ethiopia's commitment to sound financial management and sustainable development practices. By leveraging these opportunities, the country can bolster its infrastructure, enhance social services, and advance its national development agenda, it was learnt.

All things considered, Ethiopia's bold strides towards market-based economic reforms herald a new era of economic prosperity and growth for the nation. Based on the economist's view, it is clear that the transition to a market-based foreign exchange system, complemented by strategic policy adjustments, holds immense promise for unlocking Ethiopia's economic potential, attracting foreign investment, and fostering sustainable development. These reforms not only position Ethiopia as a dynamic player on the global stage but also pave the way for inclusive growth, job creation, and enhanced competitiveness in the years to come.