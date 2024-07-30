Zimbabwe: Vice President Mohadi to Join Global Leaders for Pezeshkian Inauguration Today

30 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Roselyne Sachiti

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will today join global leaders to witness the inauguration of Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian at Parliament building in Tehran.

VP Mohadi who is representing President Mnangagwa, arrived here yesterday night and will be accompanied by Zimbabwe's envoy to Iran, Ambassador Bright Kupemba.

Addressing the media upon arrival at the Mehrabad International Airport, VP Mohadi said Zimbabwe was represented here to support the people of Iran.

"We are here as Zimbabweans to lend our support to our friends, the Iranians. We have been friends for quite a long time. From the time of our liberation struggle, they have always backed us in different ways. We are here to witness the inauguration tomorrow," VP Mohadi said.

President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will take the oath of office in a high-profile inauguration ceremony being attended by officials from other African countries including Ghana, Niger, Libya, Gambia, Sudan and South Africa.

Other countries whose officials have arrived here for the inauguration include Afghanistan, Cuba, Colombia, Mongolia, Malta, Myanmar, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Malaysia and Madagascar.

