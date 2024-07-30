South Africa: Constable Arrested for Drunken Driving - SAPS Internal Departmental Processes Underway

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape SAPS, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola has welcomed the arrest of an SAPS Constable attached to the Mothibistad police station over the weekend.

The on-duty Constable was arrested over the weekend by Mothibistad police for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The member has already appeared before the Mothibistad Magistrates Court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without the owner's consent. The Constable is currently out on bail.

The Provincial Commissioner of Northern Cape, Lt Gen Otola has condemned the incident and says internal departmental processes are underway in line with SAPS 2016 disciplinary regulations.

"Police officers are meant to lead by example. We do not expect the behaviour that has been depicted on a video from any of our members. We will ensure a thorough internal process is conducted into the behaviour of this police officer. We do not condone and will not allow such behaviour in our ranks", said Lt Gen Otola.