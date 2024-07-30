South Africa: Joburg Artist Returns Home From the Amazon With an Urgent Appeal

London-based South African artist Peter Mammes' new show in Johannesburg, The Last Hope, opening on August 1, is a call to action to rethink humanity's approach to how and why we exist on our planet, and beyond.

During a month-long artists' residency in Iquitos in the Peruvian Amazon in May 2024, Krugersdorp-born artist Peter Mammes (38) and a colleague were presented with an opportunity few outsiders have ever experienced: t0 venture out by boat with a local resident and his family, and live for several days in the rainforest.

Visiting tiny, isolated communities floating on tributaries along the mighty river; eating hunted meat; making shelters; living "rough" by the standards of a well-travelled Johannesburger residing and working in London -- for Mammes, the experience was life changing.

A feeling of both loss and urgency settled within him in this "magical realm", as he came to view it -- sadness as a person at the Global North's growing disconnect from its spiritual and communal roots, and its place within the natural world. Urgency as an artist to communicate the need to find and reconnect to those roots, before they are no longer able to bind us to each other, or to our world.

'Unbelievably capable'

"(Our guide) was so unbelievably capable, even in a deeply hostile, dangerous environment where everything wants to bite you or eat you or kill you," said Mammes.

"I was struck by the fact...