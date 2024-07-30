Africa: Parliamentarian Women Address Quality Inclusive Education in Africa

Luanda — Angola Women's Parliamentary Group (GPF) is promoting this Wednesday, July 31, in Luanda, a workshop to address awareness issues to promote empowerment and quality inclusive education for women and girls in Africa.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the meeting will discuss topics such as "The importance of education and professional training in the empowerment of African women", "The young African woman and the pursuit of moral and cultural values" and "The challenges of African women, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship".

The workshop, which will serve to mark the 31st of July, African Women's Day, also has a photographic exhibition, art and African fashion, with the motto "Investing in education: Guaranteeing the Future of Women and Girls in Africa".

With this initiative, GPF hopes to create a platform for discussions on the levels already achieved by women in Africa and in Angola, in particular, so that plans can be drawn up for the future status of women in the country, and reflection to enrich efforts for the empowerment of African women.

Established on July 31, 1962, African Women's Day is considered a historic milestone in the context of African nations.

The anniversary is a crucial moment to remember and honor the African leaders who contributed to the fight for equal rights.

It was on this date that, for the first time, African women met in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, to create the Pan-African Women's Organization, with the aim of improving the conditions of women in Africa and promoting their emancipation.