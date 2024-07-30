Angola: Chinese Army Reaffirms Continued Cooperation With Angola Armed Forces

Luanda — Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is willing to work with the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), with a view to continuing to expand and deepen practical cooperation in the areas of national defense and army training.

The Defense Attaché of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Angola, Brigadier Wang Jinyuan, expressed the intention when speaking at the ceremony celebrating the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Army of the People's Republic of China, to be marked on August 1st.

He said that the two countries are good partners with a relationship based on the principles of sincerity, effectiveness and good faith for more than 40 years, highlighting that the armed forces of China and Angola have similar experiences in the fight for national independence and share the same responsibility to safeguard national security.

Currently, he continued, bilateral ties between the two countries are enjoying a good moment of development, which is also reflected in the constant reinforcement of exchanges and cooperation between the two armed forces.

According to Wang Jinyang, as global strategic partners, China and Angola support each other on issues that involve the fundamental interests and main concerns of the parties.

He said that, over its 97-year history, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has implemented the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and has participated in UN peacekeeping operations in more than 20 countries and regions, with a total of more than 50 thousand soldiers sent.

Wang Jinyang stated that China's Army has been improving its strategic capabilities every day, with a view to providing better fulfillment of missions and tasks, both in defense of national sovereignty and in the active maintenance of regional and global peace.

The diplomat highlighted that "Along the way, the Chinese army has not only grown in battles but has also innovated and developed based on the good experiences of revolution and nation-building passed on by our predecessors".

The People's Liberation Army is that Country's main military force and the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party. The PLA has five branches of service: Land Force, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force and Strategic Support Force.

The Chinese army was founded on August 1, 1927, in China, by Mao Zedong and Zhu De.

Several diplomatic corps accredited in Angola, as well as representatives of different branches of the Angolan Armed Forces, attended the ceremony, among other guests.