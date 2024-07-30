Africa: The Peace and Security Council Arrives in Maputo for a Three-Day Solidarity Field Mission

Led by H.E. Ambassador Professor Miguel Cesar Domingos Bembe, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Angola to the African Union and Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council of the AU for July 2024, the PSC Delegation, comprising representatives of all 15 Members that make up the Council, namely, Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d' Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda, has arrived in Mozambique's capital city of Maputo on a three-day solidarity field mission until 31 July 2024. Accompanying the delegation is H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and support staff from the AU Commission.

The PSC is undertaking the field mission within the context of discharging its mandate of promoting peace, security and stability in Africa and within the context of promoting the implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030. Among others, the PSC is undertaking the field mission to gather first-hand information regarding the general situation prevailing in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique, particularly, the security, social and humanitarian situation; to ascertain the state of progress achieved, thus far, in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the Province and the challenges to be urgently addressed; to assess the impact of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) bearing in mind its exit. By undertaking the field mission, the PSC is also expressing AU solidarity with the people and Government of Mozambique and reaffirming the AU Commitment to continue supporting them in their relentless efforts to eradicate terrorism and violent extremism, in order to restore durable peace, security stability and development in the country, which will tremendously benefit not only Cabo Delgado Province but also the Southern Africa region and the African Continent as a whole. Last but not least, the PSC is seeking to draw from Mozambique's experience practical lessons and best practices, including in the implementation of disarmament demobilization and reintegration (DDR) programmes and disaster risk preparedness and management.

During the field mission, the Delegation plans to hold consultations with the representatives of the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and other critical stakeholders that will include the Africa Group of Ambassadors accredited to Mozambique, the representatives of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the relevant United Nations agencies, humanitarian aid agencies and bilateral development partners of Mozambique.

The first-hand information to be gathered during the PSC field mission will be critically necessary as it will enable the PSC to adopt evidence based and well-informed decisions in supporting the efforts of the Government of Mozambique to restore durable peace, security, stability and development in the Cabo Delgado Province.

