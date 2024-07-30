Ethiopia: Plagiarism Software to Hone Scientific Research Skills - AAU

The newly launched electronics resources and research intelligence tools are curial to check plagiarism thereby increasing quality of research and properly evaluate scientific articles, Addis Ababa University (AAU) said.

To achieve this, the university has made agreement with foreign company which will last for three years and spent 2.7 million USD for this plagiarism check software.

During the launching and awareness creation day organized in collaboration with partners and stakeholders, AAU Chief Librarian and Chairperson of Consortium of Ethiopian Academic and Research Libraries (CEARL), Melkamu Beyene (PhD) stated yesterday that issues targeting at equipping Ethiopian scholars with necessary tools to enhance their research capabilities thereby contributing to nation's scientific advancement and developing research in academics are scrupulously underway.

Software helps to identify quality of research, its originality which is done by researcher in good way, the university said.

"The software also tracks all documents how many books publish per year, how many persons read it and how much referenced in policy documents and provides the university with means to sort out weakness and strength.

All masters and PhD students' thesis must pass a plagiarism check by a suitable software tool before submission of the same to the University for Evaluation. After this, thesis certificate will be submitted to department by checking its originality," he opined.

According to Melkamu, AAU bought 100,000 e-books, 5,000 journals, and 28,000 plagiarism detection licenses plus students access it. Other 14 Ethiopian public universities are working in collaboration with AAU on this software .

He added that AAU has entered partnership with publishers and solution providers to have access to electronic resources and research intelligence tools. University to do better it has made possible with public institutions, CEARL and ministry of education.

In Ethiopia, plagiarism checker has been used in 19 institutions, 16 journals and books of some institutions and some 14 institutions have been used research intelligence tools, he said.