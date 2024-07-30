Ethiopia: Discharging Great Global Corporate Responsibilities Beyond Commercial Services

opinion

Ethiopian Airlines played a significant role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and supporting global efforts during the pandemic.

Ethiopian Airlines Group conducted numerous repatriation flights to bring stranded citizens back to their home countries when many global airlines had suspended operations and were totally out of business. Hundreds of airlines across the world lay off their staff but none of the staff of the airlines were laid off. The airline facilitated the transportation of essential humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and personnel, to various countries in need.

Ethiopian Airlines' Group cargo division transported critical medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and COVID-19 testing kits, to different parts of the world. Moreover, the airline was instrumental in distributing COVID-19 vaccines, leveraging its extensive cargo network and state-of-the-art cold chain facilities to ensure the safe and timely delivery of vaccines.

The airline implemented stringent sanitation protocols across its fleet and facilities, including regular disinfection of aircraft and ground facilities. Ethiopian Airlines Group introduced measures such as mandatory mask-wearing, temperature screenings, and social distancing on flights and in airports to protect passengers and staff from contacting COVID-19 virus on all flights in the advent of the spread of the pandemic across the world.

The EAL collaborated with international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations to support global health initiatives and deliver aid to affected regions. Ethiopian Airlines worked with UNICEF to facilitate the transport of medical supplies and vaccines as part of the COVAX initiative aimed at equitable vaccine distribution.

To meet the high demand for cargo transport, Ethiopian Airlines converted several passenger aircraft into freighters, significantly increasing its cargo capacity. The EAL Group developed advanced cold chain logistics solutions to handle temperature-sensitive cargo, crucial for vaccine transport.

The EAL Group regularly conducts various environmental and philanthropic activities. Ethiopian Airlines participates in tree planting and reforestation projects as part of broader efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability. The airline has implemented various green initiatives to reduce its carbon, such as investing in fuel-efficient aircraft and sustainable aviation practices.

Ethiopian Airlines has a history of providing support during natural disasters by delivering aid and relief supplies to affected areas. For example, the airline was instrumental in delivering aid to victims of drought and famine in the Horn of Africa. The airline has been involved in efforts to support refugees by facilitating the transport of essential supplies and aiding in repatriation efforts. Ethiopian Airlines contributes to the development of community infrastructure, including schools, health centers, and clean water projects, particularly in rural areas. The airline supports programs aimed at empowering youth and women through education, training, and entrepreneurship initiatives

Recently the Ethiopian Airlines took over the responsibility of managing Gorgora Resort under Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in an agreement ceremony held at Ethiopian Skylight Hotel.

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines recently took the responsibility of managing Halala Kela Resort, Wonchi Eco Lodge and Chebera Churchura Elephant Dana Lodge which were built in Dine for Ethiopia Project and is working tirelessly to play its part in the development of Ethiopia's tourism industry.

Earlier Ethiopian Airlines has unveiled plans to initiate the construction of Africa's largest airport, a monumental project estimated to cost USD 7.8 billion. This ambitious endeavor marks a significant milestone for the national carrier as it ventures into the realm of infrastructure development.

Expanding across 35 square kilometers in the picturesque locale of Obosirraa, near Bishoftu city in the Oromia region, the expansive airport city is set to redefine air travel infrastructure in Africa. The grand design includes provisions for 300 aircraft parking spaces and four air runways, poised to accommodate the burgeoning demand for air travel.

Notably, the existing terminal, operating at full capacity, can cater to approximately 25 million passengers. However, with the advent of the new airport, passenger capacity is projected to quadruple, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and seamless travel experiences for millions of passengers annually.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The construction timeline spans five years, divided into two distinct phases, with meticulous planning to ensure optimal utilization of resources and adherence to stringent quality standards. Additionally, plans are underway to construct an expressway linking the airport city to the bustling Bole International Airport, facilitating seamless connectivity and streamlined logistics.

With passenger numbers steadily on the rise, Ethiopian Airlines recognizes the imperative of expanding infrastructure to meet growing demands. The new airport complex is envisioned to feature state-of-the-art amenities, including modern hotels, duty-free shopping zones, and a cutting-edge cargo logistics center, further bolstering Ethiopia's position as a key aviation hub in Africa.

Despite the most conspicuous achievements that the EAL Group has contributed to Ethiopia, Africa and the world, it was not spared from multiple sets of false propaganda but the author believes that this could only encourage the airlines for more successes in the future.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald