Ethiopia: Renovation of Fasil Ghebbi in Gonder City Progressing Very Well - PM Abiy

30 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abab, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that the renovation of Fasil Ghebbi in Gonder city is progressing very well.

In no time, Fasil will be elevated to its former glory, the premier said in social media post. Founded in the 17th century by Emperor Fasilades, the fortress-city of Fasil Ghebbi was the residence of the emperor Fasilides and his successors.

The city, surrounded by a 900m-long wall, contains palaces, churches, monasteries and unique public and private buildings. The site was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. Ghebbi is an Amharic word for a compound or enclosure.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.