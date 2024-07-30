Ethiopia: Renovation of Fasil Ghebbi in Gonder City Progressing Very Well - PM Abiy

Addis Abab, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that the renovation of Fasil Ghebbi in Gonder city is progressing very well.

In no time, Fasil will be elevated to its former glory, the premier said in social media post. Founded in the 17th century by Emperor Fasilades, the fortress-city of Fasil Ghebbi was the residence of the emperor Fasilides and his successors.

The city, surrounded by a 900m-long wall, contains palaces, churches, monasteries and unique public and private buildings. The site was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. Ghebbi is an Amharic word for a compound or enclosure.