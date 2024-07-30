Zimbabwe: Zifa Appoints Michael Nees New Warriors Head Coach

ZIMBABWE Football Association appointed Michael Nees as the new Warriors head coach.

Nees (57) is a German international and was last attached to Kosovo a small South East Europe nation, where he served as a technical director before assuming the head coach role of the under-21 men's team.

The Warriors' assignment will be the third one for Nees in Africa as he has previously managed Rwanda and Seychelles.

Other than the above-mentioned African teams, the German gaffer has also led Japan and was part of England's technical team during the 2006 World Cup.

Commenting on Nees's appointment, ZIFA Normalization Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa said, "ZIFA is confident that Michael Nees' appointment will usher in a new era for the Warriors.

"His vast experience combined with his innovative coaching style makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team to new heights."

Nees comes in as the first Warriors substantive coach since 2021 when Croatian tactician Zdravko Logarusic was fired.

His first assignment with the team will be in September when Zimbabwe kicks off its 2025 AFCON Qualifiers campaign.