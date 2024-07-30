Sudan: WHO Condemns the Increasing Attacks On Health Care Amid Sudan's War

press release

WHO is appalled by the increasing attacks on health care in Sudan, with 22 such attacks verified in the last 8 weeks alone. Attacks on health care are deplorable and a violation of international humanitarian law. Access to health care is already severely constrained in Sudan due to the war that has been raging for over a year.

Since the war erupted in April 2023, WHO has verified 88 attacks on health care - including on health facilities, ambulances and transport, assets, patients and health workers - resulting in 55 deaths and 104 injuries. Among these, the 22 attacks on health care verified since 1 June 2024 led to the deaths of 16 health workers and patients, including children, and injuries to 56 people.

Hospitals, health facilities, ambulances and other health assets are a lifeline to Sudan's people, who endure relentless fighting and frequent displacement due to the ongoing war. Sudan's health workers continue to provide life-saving care - working in incredibly difficult conditions - driven by their commitment to serve the millions of people in need of urgent care. Yet their tenacity and dedication are rewarded with bombardment, harassment, intimidation, injury and death.

Health workers should not have to risk loss of life or limb as they strive to save others. Patients should not risk death in the course of seeking medical care.

Sudan's health system is already hanging by a thread. It has been devastated by the effects of war, displacement, disease outbreaks, severe shortages of medical supplies, and a shortage of cash to run operations and pay salaries. The health system remains functional through the support of health partners and the dedication of health workers who risk their lives daily to help others.

Less than 25% of health facilities are functional in the Sudanese states hardest hit by the war and only 45% such facilities are fully functional in other states. Sudan's people are already struggling to access the life-saving care they need. Half of the population - 24.8 million people - need humanitarian assistance and nearly 15 million people require urgent health assistance for their survival. Attacks on health care are taking away critical life-saving care from these people, over 10.6 million of whom are displaced within the country.

Under international humanitarian law, health care, health assets, health workers and patients must be protected even in war. We call for all health workers, patients and facilities to be protected at all times.

Ultimately, peace is a prerequisite to ensure the health of Sudan's people and to rebuild the country's health system.