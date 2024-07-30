Egypt Marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Egypt celebrates on Tuesday the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which was officially established in 2013 when the UN General Assembly passed a resolution.

This year's theme, "Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking", highlights the critical need for inclusive and focused efforts to protect children. These must address the risks and vulnerabilities, enhance resilience, and strengthen the protection of children against trafficking in persons.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Foreign, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Ministry said Egypt attaches importance to combating human trafficking, and considering it as a top priority.

The ministry underlined Egypt's efforts in this regard, citing the issuance of law no. 64 of 2010 regarding combating human trafficking. Also, a special committee to combat human trafficking was established and later merged with the Committee to Combat Illegal Immigration.

The National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons (NCCPIM & TIP) becomes the first of its kind in the Middle East concerned with these crimes.

The committee launched the National Awareness Raising Campaign about the Dangers of Illegal Migration.

The committee, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, launched the national awareness raising campaign "Together against Human Trafficking" in 2019.

The campaign consists of a collection of animation videos explaining the forms of the crime in Egypt to contribute to raising public awareness about the dangers of trafficking in persons, encourage citizens to report it and define the relevant penalties stated in law no 64. of 2010.