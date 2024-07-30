Egypt's FM Meets With Libya Department At the Ministry to Discuss Bilateral Relations

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdel Aati met with the Libya Department at the Ministry, as part of the Foreign Minister's keenness to communicate directly with all sectors of the Ministry and listen to their assessment in their areas of expertise.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Director of the Public Diplomacy Department, stated that the meeting discussed developments in the situation in Libya, and efforts aimed at helping the Libyan brothers achieve sustainable stability in a way that preserves the unity, safety and stability of Libya.

The course of relations between the two countries and brotherly peoples, and the situation of the Egyptian community in Libya were also discussed.

The Foreign Minister listened to an appreciation of the comprehensive position of those in charge of the Libyan file at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Dr. Abdel Aati stressed the need to pay special attention to the situation in Libya as it is a neighboring country to Egypt, where there is a special and historical relationship with both Egyptian and Libyan people.

He further stressed that the security, stability, unity and safety of Libya are an integral part of Egyptian national security.