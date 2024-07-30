Egypt's FM Meets With Libya Department At the Ministry to Discuss Bilateral Relations

30 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdel Aati met with the Libya Department at the Ministry, as part of the Foreign Minister's keenness to communicate directly with all sectors of the Ministry and listen to their assessment in their areas of expertise.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Director of the Public Diplomacy Department, stated that the meeting discussed developments in the situation in Libya, and efforts aimed at helping the Libyan brothers achieve sustainable stability in a way that preserves the unity, safety and stability of Libya.

The course of relations between the two countries and brotherly peoples, and the situation of the Egyptian community in Libya were also discussed.

The Foreign Minister listened to an appreciation of the comprehensive position of those in charge of the Libyan file at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Dr. Abdel Aati stressed the need to pay special attention to the situation in Libya as it is a neighboring country to Egypt, where there is a special and historical relationship with both Egyptian and Libyan people.

He further stressed that the security, stability, unity and safety of Libya are an integral part of Egyptian national security.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.