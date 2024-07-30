Namibia: United States Provides an Additional 90 Million in Drought Relief Support

The United States Ambassador, Randy Berry, announced the provision of an additional US$5 million (approximately N$90 million) in humanitarian assistance during a courtesy call to the President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, to support drought-affected communities in the country.

Approximately N$1.8 million of this amount has been provided to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to conduct an assessment in towns most impacted by drought to identify communities in need and to enhance nutrition services such as early detection and the treatment of wasting which is one of the most severe forms of malnutrition, for nearly 24,500 women and children.

The assistance provided is in response to El Niño, a climate phenomenon that occurs when the Pacific Ocean warms above average. This leads to irregular global weather patterns, deterioration of food security conditions across Namibia, negative impacts on crop and livestock production, food price shocks, and increased unemployment.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) Report for Namibia, an estimated 1.4 million people will likely face high levels of acute food insecurity and will urgently require food assistance at the expected peak of lean season from September 2024 through March 2025.

The funding will support the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide food and nutrition assistance to more than 56,000 vulnerable individuals - primarily children and pregnant and breastfeeding women in Ohangwena, Omaheke, Oshikoto, and Otjozondjupa.

Two months ago, USAID supported the Ministry of Health and Social Services and UNICEF to procure and distribute 14 metric tons of Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food to help at least 1,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The donation forms part of an agreement between USAID and Chevron which has committed US$300,000 (approximately N$5.5 million) for potable water rehabilitation and nutrition garden projects, and US$55,000 (approximately N$1 million ) for emergency drought relief.

The United States will continue supporting communities in Namibia and across Southern Africa by providing life-saving assistance to meet basic needs and build resilience against food insecurity as climate change aggravates droughts, flooding, and inconsistent rainfall.

United States Ambassador, Randy Berry speaking at the handover of Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food to the Ministry of Health and Social Services in May. (Photograph by Michel Haoses)