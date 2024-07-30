Namibia: New Medicity Medical Practice Branch Opens At Swakopmund

A new branch of the Medicity Medical Practice was officially opened in Swakopmund on Monday. Pratice Director, Melago Mukwaso said that the opening provides Swakopmund with high standard healthcare.

"Our goal has always been to deliver not just medical care, but truly transformative and comprehensive healthcare that addresses the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of our patients."

"As we extend our reach to Swakopmund, we are excited to bring our holistic approach to healthcare to this vibrant community."

"We believe that every individual deserves access to quality medical services that can positively impact their lives."

"Our new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a team of dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to providing the highest standard of care," said Mukwaso.

She also asserted that Medicity applies an impactful healthcare approach in its daily operations.

"Impactful healthcare means going beyond treating illnesses; it means fostering a healthy lifestyle, preventing diseases, and ensuring that every patient receives personalized attention and care."

"At Medicity, we understand that health is not just the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being."

"This understanding shapes our approach to healthcare, where the focus is on restoring wellness and promoting overall health," she said.

Mukwaso added that the opening of their new branch in Swakopmund benefits the town's residents with employment opportunities as well as forging of partnerships with other healthcare providers.

"This new branch also represents a significant investment in the future of Swakopmund. By creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth, we aim to be more than just a healthcare provider; we want to be an integral part of this community's development."

"We are dedicated to supporting local initiatives, collaborating with other healthcare providers, and playing an active role in the community."

"As we open our doors in Swakopmund, we are committed to building strong relationships within the community, listening to the needs of our patients, and continuously striving to improve our services," she said.

"We are here to make a lasting impact, to be a trusted partner in health, and to contribute to the well-being of every individual we serve," said Mukwaso.

Medicity also has a branch in Windhoek.

The new Swakopmund branch of Medicity Medical Practice was officially opened by the Swakopmund Mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes.