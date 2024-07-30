Namibia: Zambian Delegation to Embark On Week-Long Local Study Visit to Deepen Parliamentary Ties

A delegation from the Zambian Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Absences began a significant week-long study visit to Windhoek on Monday to engage with local officials on parliamentary practices and governance.

The National Council Chairperson, Lukas Sinimbo Muha in a statement during a courtesy call, underscored the importance of their collaboration in deepening ties between the two countries.

"The National Council is equally excited to exchange with you our experiences, practices, and insights regarding the functioning of both houses of Parliament," he said.

He highlighted that the visit marks a significant milestone in the ongoing relationship between the two nations, underscoring the longstanding bond forged during Namibia's liberation struggle when Zambia provided crucial support.

"Your study visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between our two nations and legislative houses," he said, adding that during his tenure as Chairperson, they had a couple of official visits to Zambia.

These exchanges are priceless, offering an opportunity to learn from each other's successes and challenges in parliamentary governance, he added.

Muha said the Parliamentary Committees on Privileges and Absences are critical components of any functional legislature as they ensure that Members of Parliament should perform their duties effectively, free from undue interference.

"This visit provides a valuable opportunity for us to exchange ideas, experiences, and strategies to enhance the effectiveness of our respective parliamentary systems," he said.

During their stay, the Zambian delegation will interact with local parliamentarians, participate in discussions, and observe parliamentary sessions if time permits.

Muha expressed hope that the visit would offer comprehensive insights into Namibian parliamentary procedures and inspire new ideas for the Zambian Parliament.