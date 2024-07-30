Namibia: Puma Energy to Expand Free Wi-Fi Access to Nearly 90 Percent of Their Locations

Puma Energy Namibia is set to extend free wi-fi services to about 90% of their sites throughout the country said General Manager of Puma Energy Namibia, Adell Samuelson.

In a statement, on Monday, Samuelson said free wi-fi is another service offered to customers in addition to the convenience shops and quick service restaurants at certain filling stations.

"I advise cellphone users to exit their vehicles and move away from the forecourt during the fuelling process," she added.

Puma further announced that the implementation of free wi-fi for their customers is being completed at ten filling stations in Windhoek, with the last three to happen towards the end of this week.

"The use of cell phones at these sites will be subject to strict safety rules as we are committed to protecting both our customers and employees," they added.

They explained that according to Namibia's Petroleum Act, no one is allowed to receive or make a call or text on cell phones or any other electronic apparatus within two metres from a dispensing pump or any other petroleum supply point.

"When fuel is dispensed from a fuel tanker into an underground storage tank, the user of a cellphone or an electronic equipment should be at least 15m away from the process. Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with any provisions of the regulation shall be guilty of an offense," they emphasised.

They said safety is their top priority, so they strictly enforce their policy regarding the safe use of cell phones at their filling stations.

"All mobiles and wireless devices transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, which can induce current and generate an electric spark in metal conducts. This can be hazardous near a fuel pump," they added.

They advised drivers and vehicle owners to inform passengers or colleagues about the non-use of phones near the filling process. "Remember a few minutes of phone-free vigilance can prevent accidents and ensure everyone's safety. Thus if you pull up to a pump next time, put your phone away and focus on fuelling up safely," they said.

Puma mentioned that the public can access free Wi-Fi at the on-site convenience shops, fast-food restaurants, restrooms, or at a safe distance from the forecourts.