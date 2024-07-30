Malawi: Bon Kalindo Announces Nationwide Demos On Aug 8 Over New Tax Measures, IDs

30 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Activist Bon Kalindo has announced that he is mobilising Malawians to hold nationwide demonstrations calling for government redress on several economic and political governance issues.

Through his pressure group called, Malawi First, the People First, Kalindo says that he will hold nationwide demonstrations on August 8, in protest against new tax measures, issues of voter registration and national identification registration.

The group's leader Bon Kalindo said this during a press conference in Lilongwe.

It comes after the group issued an ultimatum to hold the demonstrations within 10 days, if the newly introduced excise tax stamps is not suspended and voter registration is not extended to those without national identity cards.

It also called for the National Registration Bureau to reform the identity card processes in order for more Malawians to acquire them.

Kalindo said the government has not responded to their concerns hence the declaration to hold the demonstrations.

