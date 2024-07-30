Uganda: Govt, Civil Society Intensify Efforts to Combat Child Trafficking

The government and civil society organisations have ramped up efforts to combat child trafficking, as discussed by key figures during a recent broadcast on NBS.

Derek Basalirwa Kigenyi emphasised the vulnerability of children under 18, stating, "When we say children, we mean anyone who is in the process of being trafficked or has been trafficked under the age of 18." This definition underscores the need for targeted protective measures.

Lydia Bwiite, representing civil society organisations, highlighted their collaboration with the government to support trafficking victims.

"As civil society organisations, we are playing our role in this fight against child trafficking. We work with the government so that we can provide shelter for the victims," she explained.

This partnership is crucial in providing safe havens and essential services to those rescued from trafficking situations.

Joycelynn Karungi, the national programme officer for Migration Management at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), stressed the importance of focusing on child trafficking.

"I am so glad that this year's theme rotates around children because many times people think trafficking affects adults or it is even out of this world," she said.

Karungi also noted the complexities arising from cross-border trafficking, stating, "One challenge that we find is that some of these cases are trafficked to neighboring countries, and it becomes different because our legal frameworks differ."

Kigenyi further highlighted the severity of the issue, noting that Ugandan law classifies severe cases as "aggregated trafficking in person," which carries the harshest penalties.

The collective efforts of these organizations and government bodies aim to enhance awareness and ensure justice for the victims of child trafficking.