Somalia: Somali and Turkish Presidents Discuss Strengthening Strategic Cooperation

30 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — In a t telephone conversation on Monday, the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, engaged in discussions with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding the enhancement of strategic cooperation between the two nations.

According to Villa Somalia's statement, the conversation focused on deepening collaboration in crucial sectors such as energy and defense.

President Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting Somalia, emphasizing the significance of Turkey's role in upholding Somalia's independence, dignity, and unity. He also expressed support for the operations of the Somali Armed Forces in their efforts to combat terrorism.

This dialogue underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to fostering a robust partnership, particularly in areas that are critical for Somalia's stability and development.

The discussion also reflects Turkey's dedication to contributing to the security and progress of Somalia, aligning with broader international efforts to strengthen the nation's capabilities in addressing regional challenges.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.