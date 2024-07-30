Somalia: Somali and Turkish Presidents Discuss Strengthening Strategic Cooperation

Mogadishu — In a t telephone conversation on Monday, the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, engaged in discussions with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding the enhancement of strategic cooperation between the two nations.

According to Villa Somalia's statement, the conversation focused on deepening collaboration in crucial sectors such as energy and defense.

President Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting Somalia, emphasizing the significance of Turkey's role in upholding Somalia's independence, dignity, and unity. He also expressed support for the operations of the Somali Armed Forces in their efforts to combat terrorism.

This dialogue underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to fostering a robust partnership, particularly in areas that are critical for Somalia's stability and development.

The discussion also reflects Turkey's dedication to contributing to the security and progress of Somalia, aligning with broader international efforts to strengthen the nation's capabilities in addressing regional challenges.