South Africa: Paris Olympics Promote Sustainability for Good Reason - Climate Change Is Putting Athletes and Their Sports At Risk

The 2024 Summer Games are going all in on renewable energy, recycled materials and more to shrink their carbon footprint. They're a test bed for how big events can do better for the environment.

Europe is in the midst of a heat wave, and while Olympic athletes in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games might be spared the worst of it, the weather will still be hot.

As global temperatures have risen, major sporting events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup have had to adapt to high heat and extreme storms to keep athletes and fans safe and allow the games to go on.

Olympic organizers have moved events such as marathons to early mornings and even to cooler cities. FIFA, the governing body for world soccer, pushed the 2022 Men's World Cup back from its usual time in June to late November so it could be held in Qatar.

The heat risks and the environmental impact of major sporting events have led some people to question whether these events should be held at all. But as someone who studies sport management and sustainability in an area I coined "sport ecology," I believe that radical approach misses the benefits, including the Olympics' ability to promote sustainable actions to the public worldwide.

How rising global heat affects the Olympics

Sports have good reason for caring about sustainability:...