South Africa: How Citizen Science Is Uncovering Animal Adaptations to Climate Change

28 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Julia Evans

Recent annual sand inundations at Goukamma and Gericke's Point on the Cape south coast have smothered mussel beds, which is what oystercatchers target as their primary food source.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min While walking along the beach near his home, Mark Dixon, a passionate citizen scientist from Sedgefield on the Western Cape Garden Route, counted 84 African black oystercatchers along a 7.5km strip of coastline in the Goukamma Marine Protected Area.

This was a striking contrast to the 12 birds he observed in a similar stretch at Sandbaai, near Hermanus. What explained this dramatic difference?

Speaking at the Plett Marine Science Symposium last month, Dixon shared his observations and research as a citizen scientist into the African black oystercatchers.

Dixon founded a volunteer citizen science organisation, the Strandloper Project, in 2018 - originally wanting to look at the negative impact of fishing and plastic on birds. Over five years, Dixon and his team have hiked nearly 1,000km of the southern Cape coastline, documenting 1,801 bird species, and has been able to observe what factors have an impact on the population densities of this species in the region.

For oystercatchers, which are endemic to southern Africa (found along the coastlines of South Africa and Namibia) and can live for more than 29 years, the citizen scientists found that oystercatcher...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.