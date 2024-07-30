Addis Abeba — The President of Tigray Interim Administration (TIA) and deputy leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) Getachew Reda, has issued a scathing indictment of the leadership of the TPLF, accusing them of widespread corruption, mismanagement, and jeopardizing the plans of the IA and regional security.

In an extensive interview with Dimtsi Weyane, TPLF affiliated regional outlet, Getachew detailed a complex web of challenges facing Tigray, including organized mineral theft, weapons smuggling, land grabbing, kidnapping and human trafficking compounded by rampant insecurity, and internal political divisions.

He described the region as being in "a state of crisis", with the TPLF leadership unwilling to take action, prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of the Tigrayan people.

Getachew openly admitted a breakdown in governance in the region due to lack of cooperation between the interim administration, security forces, and the judiciary, with "internal divisions within the TPLF leadership further exacerbating the crisis."

As an example, he cited cases where individuals involved in large scale illicit sale of weapons received lenient sentences.

Furthermore, the President stated rampant gold theft in the region, perpetrated by organized criminal networks involving foreign nationals from countries including Senegal, Nigeria, and China. These groups are employing harmful chemicals that are poisoning livestock and destroying the environment, he said.

"The theft of gold and other minerals has escalated into a significant security threat, as informal armed groups have claimed ownership of mining areas, preventing others from accessing them," the president stated.

In April, Addis Standard reported widespread challenges in the gold mining sector in the region highlighting the involvement of "external entities" devoid of legal endorsement from either federal or regional authorities, leading to heightened tensions between investors and the local community, particularly unemployed youth.

"We all agree on the devastating impact of widespread corruption and the plundering of our region's wealth, but personal interests often override the common good," Getachew said.

"A week after our appointment as leaders of the Interim Administration, they disseminated blackmailing narratives as if all leaders elected to the IA are traitors and bandas," the president asserted, revealing long standing rife between his administration and the TPLF's top political leadership.

In September last year, the president explained how the interim regional government's attempts to separate government and party lines was perceived as an "anti-TPLF" approach, posing challenges to his administration.

In an article published in December last year by Addis Standard, experts suggested that the lack of clarity in the division of powers, combined with the lingering influence of the previously dominant party, is fueling internal strife within the regional leadership.

Getachew during his latest interview attributed the root cause of these growing challenges to "a political decay" within the TPLF leadership, and criticized the party's tendency to discuss misconduct but fail to take decisive action.

"While there is a consensus among regional leaders about the severe consequences of the political decay in the region, differing priorities and loyalties have hindered collective action," he asserted.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by a lack of expertise within the current security apparatus as the scope of the illegal activities has evolved from mere economic crimes to significant security threats, including arms and human trafficking.

He asserted that the region's security challenges, while significant, are not insurmountable and vowed to hold accountable anyone involved in corrupt activities, regardless of their political affiliation or past contributions.

According to the president, a task force composed of various stakeholders has been formed to ensure accountability while upholding due process. He stressed the crucial role of public participation in overcoming these challenges, emphasizing the need for a united front to restore security and stability to the region.

Furthermore, Getachew accused the TPLF leadership of rushing to hold the party's congress primarily to consolidate power rather than address the root causes of the crisis in the region. He argued that while there is general support for the idea, the current preparations lack transparency and substance, emphasizing the need for a congress that is genuinely democratic and focused on developing solutions to the region's pressing challenges.

The president stressed the importance of cooperation with the federal government and the need for legal recognition from the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) before proceeding with the congress.

He has also criticized the dissemination of what he described as misleading information about the government's position on the TPLF's legal status.

During a press briefing last Sunday, the leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) said agreement has been reached on the need to restore TPLF's pre-war legal status with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other pertinent federal government authorities, including the Electoral Board.