Uganda: Police Disperse Protesting Makerere University Pre-Medical Interns

Police have dispersed a group of pre-medical interns from Makerere University who were protesting against the Ministry of Health's failure to deploy them for internships.

The demonstration took place earlier today outside the Ministry of Health headquarters, drawing attention to the interns' growing frustration and concerns over their future careers.

The pre-medical interns, dressed in their white coats and carrying placards, gathered peacefully to voice their grievances about the delayed deployment for their mandatory internships.

They argued that the Ministry's inaction was jeopardizing their professional development and leaving them in limbo.

One of the protestors, shared her frustration, saying, "We have completed our studies and are ready to serve, but without these internships, we cannot move forward in our careers. We need the Ministry to take immediate action."

As the protest intensified, police were called to the scene to disperse the crowd. The officers used tear gas and batons to break up the gathering, leading to several injuries among the interns.

Some of the protestors were arrested and taken into custody for further questioning.

Makerere University's Dean of the School of Medicine, Annet Nakimuli, stated that the university is actively following up to understand why the Health Ministry did not deploy some medical interns.

"We are concerned about our students' future and are in communication with the Ministry to resolve this issue promptly," Nakimuli emphasized.

The Ministry of Health has yet to release an official statement regarding the deployment delays. However, sources within the Ministry cited budget constraints and logistical challenges as reasons for the hold-up.

This explanation has done little to placate the interns, who demand concrete solutions and a clear timeline for their deployment.

As the dust settles, the pre-medical interns remain resolute in their demands, hoping that their voices will be heard and that they will soon be deployed to continue their journey in the medical field.

The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected in the coming days.