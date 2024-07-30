Uganda: Pupil Dies After School Latrine He Was Using Collapses

30 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Eddy Enuru

Police in Soroti City have launched investigations into circumstances under which an 11 year old pupil John Paul Ekaru from Madera Boys Boarding Primary School died in a pit latrine.

The incident occurred on the night of within the school premises located in Madera Central Cell, Madera Ward, Soroti City East Division.

The report of the sudden death was filed at the Madera Police Station by Ariokot Annet Grace, the 49-year-old headteacher of the school and resident of Madera Central Cell.

According to the initial police report, the unfortunate event took place when Ekaru , a primary three pupil went to use the school pit latrine around 9:00 PM.

The dilapidated structure unexpectedly collapsed, trapping the child inside.

The absence of Ekaru was first noticed during the morning roll call at 7:00 AM the following day.

Upon realizing that he was missing, a search was immediately conducted, leading to the discovery of his body in the collapsed pit latrine.

The fire department was called to the scene and assisted in retrieving the boy's body.

Officers from the Soroti City East Police Division, led by the Officer in Charge (OC) of the station, along with the fire department, visited the scene and recorded several statements from witnesses.

The body of the deceased was transported to Bethesda Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

" We are conducting thorough investigations to establish the cause of this unfortunate accident and to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future," said East Kyoga police spokesperson, ASP Edison Obukulem.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.