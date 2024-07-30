Uganda: Pupil Dies After School Latrine He Was Using Collapses

Police in Soroti City have launched investigations into circumstances under which an 11 year old pupil John Paul Ekaru from Madera Boys Boarding Primary School died in a pit latrine.

The incident occurred on the night of within the school premises located in Madera Central Cell, Madera Ward, Soroti City East Division.

The report of the sudden death was filed at the Madera Police Station by Ariokot Annet Grace, the 49-year-old headteacher of the school and resident of Madera Central Cell.

According to the initial police report, the unfortunate event took place when Ekaru , a primary three pupil went to use the school pit latrine around 9:00 PM.

The dilapidated structure unexpectedly collapsed, trapping the child inside.

The absence of Ekaru was first noticed during the morning roll call at 7:00 AM the following day.

Upon realizing that he was missing, a search was immediately conducted, leading to the discovery of his body in the collapsed pit latrine.

The fire department was called to the scene and assisted in retrieving the boy's body.

Officers from the Soroti City East Police Division, led by the Officer in Charge (OC) of the station, along with the fire department, visited the scene and recorded several statements from witnesses.

The body of the deceased was transported to Bethesda Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

" We are conducting thorough investigations to establish the cause of this unfortunate accident and to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future," said East Kyoga police spokesperson, ASP Edison Obukulem.