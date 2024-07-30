Uganda: Democracy in Uganda - the Urgent Call to Address Electoral Financing

In a recent statement, Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Uganda, raised a critical alarm about the state of democracy in the country.

"It is as if democracy is under auctioning in Uganda," Byabakama declared, emphasizing the urgent need for legislative measures to curb excessive electoral financing.

The commercialization of elections has reached alarming levels in Uganda, according to Byabakama.

He noted, "We are coming to a level in which money for elections is weighed in kilos."

This stark imagery highlights the severity of the issue, where financial muscle appears to overshadow democratic principles and the fair representation of the people's will.

Byabakama's call to action is clear and pressing.

"We need to change the narrative about that," he urged, pointing to the critical necessity for a law specifically designed to address and regulate electoral financing.

The unchecked flow of money in politics not only distorts the democratic process but also undermines public trust in the electoral system.

The Electoral Commission's head stressed the importance of raising awareness about the issue.

"We need to make an alarm about the commercialization of our elections and politics," Byabakama insisted.

This call for vigilance and proactive measures is crucial in preserving the integrity of Uganda's democratic processes.

As Uganda prepares for future elections, Byabakama's warning serves as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead.

Addressing the commercialization of politics and ensuring fair, transparent elections are pivotal steps in strengthening democracy in Uganda.

The need for legislative intervention and public awareness has never been more urgent.