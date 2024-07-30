Uganda: Kampala Traders Announce Business Shutdown Until President Museveni Addresses Concerns

In a bold move, Kampala traders have declared their intention to shut down their businesses starting Wednesday, citing frustration with President Yoweri Museveni's repeated cancellations of planned meetings.

The traders, organized under the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), are demanding a direct and respectful dialogue with the President to address their pressing concerns.

Isa Ssekitto, the spokesperson for KACITA, expressed the traders' discontent following President Museveni's latest cancellation of a scheduled meeting on July 31. The traders are protesting against the implementation of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS) and the burden of high taxes, which they claim are stifling their businesses.

"Our businesses are our livelihoods, and we are struggling under the weight of these high taxes and the EFRIS system. We need the President to see sense in meeting with us or at least communicate in a dignified way," Ssekitto stated.

Adding to the traders' grievances is dissatisfaction with Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, whom they accuse of not adequately addressing their issues. The traders feel neglected and disrespected by the authorities, leading to their drastic decision to shut down operations.

The planned shutdown is expected to have significant economic repercussions, as Kampala's trading sector is a vital component of the city's economy. KACITA is hopeful that the action will compel President Museveni to prioritize their concerns and engage in meaningful discussions.

The traders' protest highlights the broader challenges faced by business owners in Uganda, including regulatory pressures and the need for supportive government policies. As the shutdown looms, all eyes are on President Museveni and his administration's response to the traders' demands.

The situation remains tense, with traders determined to keep their businesses closed until they receive a satisfactory response from the President. The coming days will be critical in determining the future of Kampala's trading community and their relationship with the government.