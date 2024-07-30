Uganda: Labourers Protest Unpaid Arrears On Garuga-Gerenge Road Project

30 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lindah Nduwumwami

A group of labourers working on the 9km Garuga-Gerenge Road staged a protest in Wakiso District today, demanding that the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) pay their outstanding wages dating back to January.

The protest, which took place near the construction site, saw frustrated workers voicing their grievances and calling for immediate action.

The labourers claim that despite multiple attempts to seek assistance from various UNRA offices, their pleas have been ignored.

"We have been patient for too long," said one of the protesters, Joseph Katumba. "We haven't been paid since January, and our families are suffering. We've gone to different UNRA offices, but no one is helping us."

The workers have threatened to block the road in Katabai Town if their concerns are not addressed. The Garuga-Gerenge Road, which has been under construction since 2015, is a vital link for the local communities, and any disruption could have significant consequences.

The UNRA has yet to release an official statement regarding the labourers' claims. However, the situation has drawn attention from local leaders and residents, who are urging the authority to resolve the matter swiftly to avoid further disruptions.

As the protest continues, the labourers remain determined to get the payment they are owed. The threat to block the road underscores their desperation and the urgency of the situation.

Residents and businesses in the area are watching closely, hoping for a resolution that will allow the road construction to proceed without further delays.

The Garuga-Gerenge Road project, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting local economies, has faced several challenges since its inception.

The current labour dispute adds another layer of complexity to the already prolonged construction efforts. As tensions rise, the need for a prompt and effective response from UNRA becomes increasingly critical.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.