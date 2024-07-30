Uganda: Labourers Protest Unpaid Arrears On Garuga-Gerenge Road Project

A group of labourers working on the 9km Garuga-Gerenge Road staged a protest in Wakiso District today, demanding that the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) pay their outstanding wages dating back to January.

The protest, which took place near the construction site, saw frustrated workers voicing their grievances and calling for immediate action.

The labourers claim that despite multiple attempts to seek assistance from various UNRA offices, their pleas have been ignored.

"We have been patient for too long," said one of the protesters, Joseph Katumba. "We haven't been paid since January, and our families are suffering. We've gone to different UNRA offices, but no one is helping us."

The workers have threatened to block the road in Katabai Town if their concerns are not addressed. The Garuga-Gerenge Road, which has been under construction since 2015, is a vital link for the local communities, and any disruption could have significant consequences.

The UNRA has yet to release an official statement regarding the labourers' claims. However, the situation has drawn attention from local leaders and residents, who are urging the authority to resolve the matter swiftly to avoid further disruptions.

As the protest continues, the labourers remain determined to get the payment they are owed. The threat to block the road underscores their desperation and the urgency of the situation.

Residents and businesses in the area are watching closely, hoping for a resolution that will allow the road construction to proceed without further delays.

The Garuga-Gerenge Road project, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting local economies, has faced several challenges since its inception.

The current labour dispute adds another layer of complexity to the already prolonged construction efforts. As tensions rise, the need for a prompt and effective response from UNRA becomes increasingly critical.