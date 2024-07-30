Uganda: Bishop Bunya Enters Parliamentary Race to Oust Kubeketerya

The Bishop of the Pentecostal Church has announced his candidacy for the Bunya East constituency parliamentary seat, currently held by NRM's James Kubeketerya.

Bishop Alex Elukan Ekoro intends to first contest for the NRM flag bearer in the upcoming primaries, posing a significant challenge to Kubeketerya's re-election bid.

Kubeketerya, the current chairman of the education committee in the parliament of Uganda, has been a formidable force in Bunya East, having stiffly competed against James Waira Kyewalabye Majegere in the 2021 general elections.

However, Ekoro's entry into the race brings a new dynamic, as he seeks to capitalize on the growing discontent among voters.

Ekoro's decision to run has been met with excitement from some quarters, with many seeing him as a breath of fresh air in the political atmosphere.

His reputation as a respected religious leader and community advocate has earned him a significant following, which he hopes to leverage in the election.

Further more , Ekoro faces an uphill battle, as he goes up against an incumbent with deep pockets and a strong party machinery.

Kubeketerya has a proven track record in the constituency, having delivered on several key projects and initiatives especially in the education sector. Moreover, he has the backing of the ruling NRM party, which has a significant presence in the district.

The race for Bunya East is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with several other candidates also throwing their hats into the ring.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sarah Nakagolo Mawejje and James waira Kyewalabye Majegere, who lost to Kubeketerya in the previous election, have also expressed interest in the seat, with Majegere set to stand on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket after defecting from NRM.

As the campaign season heats up, voters in Bunya East can expect a flurry of activity, with candidates crisscrossing the constituency, making promises and pitching their visions.

Ekoro's candidacy has added a new layer of excitement to the race, and it remains to be seen how he will fare against the seasoned politicians.

One thing is certain, however - the people of Bunya East will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this intense competition, as candidates scramble to address their concerns and improve their lives.

As the election draw near, one can only hope that the campaign will be issue-based, peaceful, and free from the usual shenanigans that mar Bunya east politics.