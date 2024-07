Nairobi — President William Ruto has nominated Beatrice Askul Moe as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Develeopment.

Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination of the former Turkana County Executive Committee Member for Water on Tuesday.

Moe was among strategist that spearheaded the 2022 presidential camapign of ODM leader Raila Odinga, forming a 7-member panel that picked his running mate.

More to follow...

