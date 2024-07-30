South Africa: Rand Water Concludes Month-Long Maintenance Project

Rand Water will this evening wrap up the final phase of its month-long proactive maintenance, which commenced last month.

The final phase of the maintenance project includes work at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant (ZWTP) Engine Room 2, which resumed on Monday and will end on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, around 9pm.

"This work involves maintenance of various valves, pipelines as well as electrical and mechanical assets," Rand Water explained.

According to Rand Water, the work will impact the water supply to the Palmiet Pumping Station, as pumping will be reduced to 76% during this period.

This means that 24% of Palmiet's pumping capacity will be out of production.

Municipal customers affected by this maintenance work include residents from Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The Madibeng Local Municipality in Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, in the North West, will also be impacted.

The water utility explained that areas recover differently after the maintenance process due to different hydraulic designs of the systems, which indicate that some areas will recover earlier than others.

Rand Water said it continues to work with affected customers to ensure that municipalities continue to inform their customers of the extent and impact of water supply and measures to provide alternative water supply to residents.

"Maintenance of the water infrastructure is critical to improving the reliability, integrity and long-term preservation of the infrastructure to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted supply of bulk potable water," said Rand Water.