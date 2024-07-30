South Africa: Tatjana Smith Glitters At Paris Olympics

30 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith has bagged the nation's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, putting on a glittering performance in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Smith finished the race at 1:05.28 on Monday.

"Smith's own Olympics tally has now grown to three, with two golds and a silver, and one more will see her equal Chad le Clos on four, the most of any South African Olympian. The chances of her adding to that total later in the week are high, given she's the reigning champion in the 200m," the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) said.

Nearly 150 athletes are representing Team South Africa at Paris 2024 - in the country's 21st appearance at the Olympic Games, taking place from 26 July to 11 August.

"I had no idea where I was most of the race. I actually didn't think I medalled because when I turned to my left, the two blocks next to me both had lights on and it felt like someone else on the other side touched first.

"So, I actually didn't think I was medalling. My main goal was just to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around. So literally the last 15 metres, I was like, no, close your eyes, let's just go," Smith said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Smith in a post on social media platform X, adding that he looked forward to more spectacular performances.

