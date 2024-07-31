Zimbabwean in South Africa Challenges Exorbitant U.S.$270 Passport Fee

A Zimbabwean resident in South Africa, Takudzwa Muchenje, has initiated a petition challenging the exorbitant price of obtaining a passport.

This comes after the launch of an e-passport office at the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa, which allows immigrants there to obtain and renew travel passports.

The Zimbabwean government has pegged the ordinary e-passport at R4.900 (US$270) including a US$20 application fee which Muchenje considers excessive.

An ordinary passport in Zimbabwe collected after seven days is pegged at US$150 and a $20 application fee - US$100 less than the amount charged in South Africa.

"We are facing a critical issue that demands immediate attention and action. The recent increase in passport fees by the Zimbabwean Government has placed an undue burden on many of us living in South Africa. The cost of obtaining a passport has soared to R4,900, making it nearly impossible for the average Zimbabwean to afford," read the petition.

According to statistics South Africa is home home to between 1 million and 3 million Zimbabweans.

South Africa has been witnessing an influx of Zimbabweans seeking greener pastures following an economic meltdown and shrinking of employment opportunities back home.

Muchenje said the pricing of passports by the Zimbabwean government is beyond the reach of many which violates the right to access to documentation.

"Many Zimbabweans in South Africa are already struggling to make ends meet. The current economic situation means that even basic necessities are hard to come by. Adding exorbitant passport fees only exacerbates our difficulties.

"Having a passport opens up opportunities for work, education, and better living conditions. By making passports unaffordable, the government is effectively closing the door on these opportunities.

"Access to documentation is a human right. Just like a birth certificate, a passport is crucial for identity and movement. It should be accessible to all, not just a privileged few," read the petition further.