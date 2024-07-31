Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Taking Over SADC Chairmanship a Travesty - Diasporans Accuse Regional Bloc of Legitimizing Tyranny

ZIMBABWEANS living abroad have raised concern over the lack of commitment by leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to rein in President Emmerson Mnangagwa for presiding over an "illegitimate" government following last year's disputed election results.

During the 44th SADC Summit to be held on August 17, 2024, Mnangagwa takes over the chairpersonship of SADC from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenco.

Amid growing anger over the lethargy to resolve the dispute over 2023 polls, Zimbabweans have been planning demonstrations, to coincide with the SADC Summit in Harare, to register their fury over the political logjam blamed for the deteriorating socio-economic environment.

United Kingdom-based Tendai Mapfumo said they have organised protests all over the world to highlight the plight of suffering Zimbabweans, whose leader is assuming the role of SADC chair although his own country remains mired in corruption, economic decline, and political repression.

"The Zimbabwean economic situation is nothing short of dire. Hyperinflation has eroded the value of the Zimbabwean dollar, leading to widespread poverty and unemployment. Basic goods are scarce, and many Zimbabweans struggle to afford necessities like food, fuel, and healthcare.

"As Zimbabweans in the diaspora, we watch with a mixture of disbelief and dismay as our home country assumes the chairmanship of SADC. This move, which should symbolise progress and leadership within the region, instead highlights the ongoing mismanagement, human rights abuses, and economic missteps that have plagued Zimbabwe for decades," said Mapfumo.

Another Zimbabwean, Pamela Magwizi said Mnangagwa is unfit to lead a credible regional grouping.

"The government's response to the multiple crises facing people back home has been inadequate at best, with economic policies that have failed to stabilise the currency or attract meaningful foreign investment."

Petty Ziramba argued that Zimbabwe's chairmanship of SADC raises critical questions about the organisation's credibility and commitment to democratic principles.

"By placing Zimbabwe at its helm, SADC risks legitimizing a regime that blatantly disregards the rule of law and human rights. This decision undermines the very foundation of SADC's mission to promote sustainable and equitable socio-economic development through good governance and respect for human rights," said Ziramba.

Tatenda Alexias Chifamba and Blessing concurred with Ziramba adding that there are rampant cases of human rights abuses that continue unabated.

"The Mnangagwa administration has shown a blatant disregard for the democratic rights of its citizens. Peaceful protests are met with brutal force, and opposition leaders face harassment, arrest, and violence. The recent clampdown on civil society and the Press is particularly concerning, as it stifles dissent and silences the voices calling for accountability and reform."

Gender activist Priscilla Makechemu said Zimbabwean elections are marred by allegations of fraud and intimidation, undermining the legitimacy of the government.

She added that the ruling party, Zanu PF, maintains its grip on power through patronage and coercion, rather than through genuine democratic processes.

"This political repression extends beyond borders, affecting the diaspora as well, with many Zimbabweans abroad facing threats for speaking out against the regime," said Makechemu.

"As Zimbabweans in the diaspora, we urge SADC to reconsider its decision and hold Zimbabwe accountable for its actions. The international community must not turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Zimbabwean people. We call on SADC to support democratic reforms and to pressure Mnangagwa to adhere to the principles of good governance, human rights, and economic stability.

"Zimbabwe's chairship of SADC is a travesty. It symbolises the stark contrast between the ideals of regional cooperation and the harsh realities faced by Zimbabweans every day," said Francis Mubani.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora, Ketiwe Dahwa noted, will continue to speak out, advocate for change, and support the efforts of those on the ground who are fighting for a better future for Zimbabwe.

According to the SADC website, among some of the key issues, the 44th SADC Summit will receive the report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and an update on the food security situation and the impact of the El Nino-Induced drought and floods in the region.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the bloc, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of the grouping. The Ordinary SADC Summit is held every year and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the SADC Member States.