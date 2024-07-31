Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Official in Court Over $4 Million Fraud Allegations

A senior official from Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF party appeared in court on Monday to face four charges of fraud amounting to a staggering US$4 million.

Timothy Gowo, the party's secretary for finance in Mashonaland East, stands accused of orchestrating a series of fake land deals in Harare.

Gowo, along with co-defendants Gerald Saidi, 39, Lovemore Majati, 35, Nigel Chimbwanda, 39, and Nathan Gowoko, 33, appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The group has been remanded in custody until Thursday, when their bail application will be heard.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2022, Gowo and his associates duped Andrew Baker into believing they were selling land in Marlborough and Kuwadzana, Harare. Baker allegedly paid US$1.7 million to the group through Saidi's office on Fife Avenue, Harare, with Saidi listed as the primary accused.

"Complainant went on to pay US$51,000 for capital gains tax and about US$65,000 being transfer fees at the accused's workplace," the court was told.

The accused reportedly used fake documents, complete with fabricated letterheads, date stamps, and signatures of senior government and parastatal officials, to convince Baker the transactions were legitimate.

After receiving payments, the accused allegedly sent proof of payment to Baker using Gowo's cell phone and issued a receipt number for the full payment.

Baker, who was out of the country during the transactions, received a special grant for development upon his return.

However, when he attempted to fence off the land in Kuwadzana in January, a local school headmistress informed him the land belonged to the school.

In a second count, the defendants are accused of offering Baker another piece of land opposite Defence University, valued at US$2 million.

They provided him with a parent deed of grant for Rusununguko Holdings and a deed of transfer. Baker reportedly discovered the fraud when a criminal trespass complaint was filed against him on July 22, 2024.

The third charge involves Baker allegedly being coerced into donating a US$100,000 Toyota Land Cruiser to the Angel of Hope Foundation.

Instead, the defendants allegedly sold the vehicle for US$60,000 at a car dealership on Chiremba Road.

In the final charge, the accused sent Baker a fake SADC summit expo invitation, demanding US$7,000 for his participation.

This prompted Baker to grow suspicious and ultimately report the incidents to the police, leading to the arrests.

The case continues to unfold as the accused await their bail hearing later this week.