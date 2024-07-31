Tanzania: What 60 Years of PLA, TPDF Celebrations Store for Tanzania-China Friendship

Recently in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and China celebrated 97 years of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), 60 years of the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces (TPDF), and 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries with pomp and fanfare.

Graced with great friendship, trust and attended by the Defence Advisors and Attaches, Chinese PLA troops, TPDF and Diplomatic Corps among others, it was another show of the rich history, achievements, and sacrifices of the Eastern Asian country's army dedication to demonstrate solidarity with its East African counterpart.

At the Chinese Embassy, the country's Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian narrated to the audience the history of the remarkable journey's troop as a testament to the unwavering spirit of resilience, sacrifice, and dedication of the Chinese people in their quest for liberation, independence, and prosperity.

She also showed how the 97 years of the PLA has played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the country and stood as a symbol of strength, unity, and national pride.

From its inception in 1927 to its crucial role in the Chinese Civil war, the War of Resistance against Aggression, and the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the PLA has always been at the forefront of defending the China's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests. The PLA's rapid modernization and transformation into a modern, professional, and capable military force are a demonstration of its commitment to safeguarding China's security and promoting peace and stability.

She also reminded the audience of how Tanzania in 1965 became the first country in Eastern and Southern Africa to sign the Treaty of Friendship with China. Besides that, in 1971 Tanzania firmly led the movement to support the People's Republic of China to restore its lawful seat in the United Nations, as well as being a Permanent Member of the Security Council of the United Nations (UNSC).

The founding fathers and visionary leaders of the two countries, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the late Chairman Mao Zedong, and others, established and built solid foundations of the Tanzania-China friendship and solidarity. Ever since, ties between Tanzania and China have grown even stronger leveraging on the principles of mutual respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity, sincerity, freedom and justice.

Her speech included the historical narration on the strong relations witnessed to date of how it also calumniated in building the famous Tanzania-Zambia (TAZARA) railway project also known as the "the Freedom Railway" that stretches about 1868 km from Dar es Salaam into Zambia

During the celebrations, it was another occasion for the participants to reflect the exchange of military delegations, joint training exercises, and capacity-strengthening initiatives that have cemented bilateral ties and enhanced the ability of the two countries to address common security challenges.

She added: "We cherish the support at Ngerengere Air Base, Mapinga Training Centre, National Defence College, Naval Base, and other military schools and colleges. The cooperation among our two forces (TPDF and PLA) are commendable.

Recently, together with a number of other bilateral agreements, we have signed a protocol between the Ministry of Defence and National Service of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Ministry of National Defence of the People's Republic of China, under the auspices of the African Union, and a bilateral Protocol. These protocols provide formidable avenues to cooperate bilaterally and regionally in crucial defense matters.

This year 2024, Tanzania and China commemorate the 60th Anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations at all levels be it Government-to-Government, People to People, Ruling Parties and strategic military cooperation to further strengthen the all-weather friendship and cooperation basing on the principles and consensus that has guided our relations for over the years.

The ongoing joint military training exercises, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and the recent medical ship sent to Tanzania are clear demonstrations of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries in the field of defence and security.

The joint military training exercises conducted between our armed forces have not only enhanced our operational capabilities but have also fostered greater understanding, camaraderie, and interoperability among our troops. These exercises provide an invaluable platform for our soldiers to learn from each other, exchange best practices, and strengthen our defence cooperation.

Furthermore, the medical ship sent by the People's Republic of China to the United Republic of Tanzania exemplifies the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and friendship that defines our bilateral relationship. This humanitarian gesture has not only brought much-needed medical assistance to our people but has also showcased the deep sense of partnership between our two nations.

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the TPDF and the 97th anniversary of the PLA, let us reflect on the shared sacrifices, achievements, and aspirations that bind our two countries together. Let us build upon the strong foundation of our partnership, deepen our collaboration, and further enhance our defense and security cooperation for the benefit of our nations and the world at large.

Together, we can work towards promoting global peace and stability, combating transnational threats, and advancing our shared goals of development and prosperity. By fostering greater synergy and coordination between our defense forces, we can contribute to a more secure and stable world for future generations.

Let us continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, as we forge ahead on the path of progress, prosperity, and peace. Through our comprehensive strategic partnership that was approved by our Heads of States, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China and President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan of United Republic of Tanzania in January 2024."

On her part, the Minister of Defence and National Services, Dr Stergomena Tax said that the two countries have enjoyed a robust and fruitful relationship characterized by mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

She pointed out that as Tanzania and China commemorate the 60th Anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations at all levels be it Government-to-Government, People to People, Ruling Parties and strategic military cooperation to further strengthen the all-weather friendship and cooperation basing on the principles and consensus that has guided our relations for over the years.

