Tanzania: Focus Shifts to Swimmer Saliboko As Judoka Mgulu Hopes Fall Short

All eyes are now on swimmer Collins Saliboko at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games after Tanzanian judoka Andrew Mgulu's initial victory was followed by a defeat in the top 16 in the ongoing international multi-sport event which commenced last Friday in France

Mgulu, competing in the 73kg judo category, won his first-round match against Tai Tin William from Samoa with an ippon at the Champs-de-Mars Arena. An ippon, which ends the game immediately, is awarded for a decisive throw, pinning the opponent for 20 seconds, or forcing a submission.

There are two ways to score in the four-minute judo match - ippon and waza-ari. An ippon immediately ends the game. It can be achieved by throwing an opponent on their back with speed, strength and control or pinning the opponent down for 20 seconds. It is also awarded for forcing the opponent into submission.

Two waza-aris are the equivalent of an ippon and also end the match. It is awarded for a throw tacking one of the three elements - speed, strength and control - needed for an ippon. It can also be awarded for holding down an opponent for 10-19 seconds

However, Mgulu's promising start was cut short when he faced a defeat in the next round. Henry Tandau, head of the Tanzanian delegation in Paris, confirmed Mgulu's defeat, stating, "Mgulu delivered a commendable performance in the top 16 against French competitor but unfortunately lost."

Reflecting on his first-round victory, Mgulu expressed gratitude and determination: "I want to thank God. It wasn't easy, but I managed to beat a very strong opponent. I will continue to fight for my country until the end."

However, he revealed that he sustained a leg injury during the match, which impacted his performance in the subsequent round. With Mgulu's journey ended, attention now shifts to swimmer Collins Saliboko, who will begin his medal quest today.

Fellow Tanzanian, Sophia Latiff, is also scheduled to compete on August 3. Marathoners Alphonce Simbu and Gabriel Geay will take to the track on August 10, while Jackline Sakilu and Magdalena Shauri will compete in the women's marathon the following day.

Before departing for Paris, team captain Simbu acknowledged the challenges ahead: "We understand the significance of the Olympic Games and the caliber of athletes we will face, but we are determined to confront these challenges head-on."