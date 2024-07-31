Mozambique: 39 Inmates Escape From Prison in Zambezia

Maputo — At least 39 inmates have escaped from Alto Molócuè prison, in the central Mozambican province of Zambezia, after they attacked the prison guards.

According to the National Prison Service, in a press release, the incident took place last Saturday, at around 15.30, involving 44 inmates. One of the escapees was shot dead and four of them were subsequently recaptured by the authorities. Thus 39 inmates escaped, and are regarded as fugitives. The location of those who escaped is so far unknown.

"The prisoners who eacaped are accused of committing theft, murder, drug trafficking and other serious offences. 20 of them had already been convicted and were serving sentences, while 19 were awaiting their trials', reads the note.

The National Penitentiary Service pledges to carry out intensive search operations to capture the prisoners who are still at large, as well as carry out enquiries to ascertain the real circumstances of the escape.